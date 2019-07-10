Geetha Govindam actor Rashmika Mandanna opts out of Thalapathy Vijay's next due to prior commitments! No lead actor decided till yet. The movie is set to have two female leads one is said to be Raashi Khanna.

Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction. Be it her movies or her songs, the diva has always managed to win the hearts of her fans! After many speculations around the actress being a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s next- Maanagaram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, she has shut down the rumors and has opted out of the movie because of date issue with prior commitments.

The movie is set to have two female leads and as per reprots, the two actors were to be Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 sources close to Rashmika Mandanna is not a part of Thalapathy 64. The fans were eagerly waiting to see the duo share the screen space but that won’t be possible this time.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Dear Comrade which will star Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverkonda in the lead role. Directed by Bharat Kamma, Deverkonda would be seen playing the role of an aspiring cricketer. Rashmika has one buy year as she will also be seen making her Tamil debut this year too with Karthi’s next project, still untitled.

Whereas, Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema has joined hands with Atlee again for the third time. The film has been titled Bigil and the poster was a treat for his fan son the occasion of his bday. Bigil stars Nayanthara in lead role and will mark as her fourth project with Vijay.

Check out the poster of the film here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App