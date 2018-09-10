Rashmika Mandanna photos: The beautiful Kannada actor Radhmika Mandanna has been topping the headlines for several reasons this year. First, the stunning beauty buzzed the internet with her back to back blockbuster hits. Her film Chalo and Geetha Govindam experienced a huge craze from the fans. Rumours say that this diva called off her engagement with fiance, Rakshit Shetty. Although the news is still not confirmed, the rumours also state that the reason for their broken relationship is compatibility problems.
The charming pretty lady will soon be seen opposite Natural Star Nani in the upcoming release Devadasu.
As per the reports, Rashmika Mandanna has geared up for her next project in the multi-starrer Sriram Adittya directorial Devadas in which she will be romancing with Natural Star Nani. After the two great hits, the fans are more than excited to see Radhmika again on the big screen.
Here are the best of her hot, sexy and stunning looks that will leave you breathless.