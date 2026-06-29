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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are shifting from lovers to lethal enemies. In a massive twist for Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi epic Raaka, Rashmika is reportedly shedding her "Srivalli" image to play a dark, layered villain. Here is a breakdown of the plot, tech, and star-studded cast.

Rashmika Mandanna, Image Credits- Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 16:53 IST

Rashmika Manadanna Villain: The famous Pushpa duo is falling apart as they prepare for their next pan-Indian venture. Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reunite with Icon Star Allu Arjun in sci-fi action fantasy film Raaka, directed by Atlee, but sources reveal an unprecedented plot twist. As per the recent trade reports from Variety India and Rediff, Rashmika Mandanna is ditching her much-loved character Srivalli for a negative role which goes against Allu Arjun.

This sudden shift changes the whole dynamics of one of the most successful pairs of Indian cinemas into mortal enemies.

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Is Rashmika Mandanna playing a villain in Allu Arjun’s next movie?

Though the audience is quite familiar with the exciting chemistry between the two actors in movies, here, Atlee is going against every expectation regarding the heroine Rashmika in Raaka.

This point was elaborated upon by the Producer Lagadapati Sridhar in an article in the Deccan Chronicle. He emphasized the fact that there is a great amount of risk involved in taking such a big step.

“Audience liked Rashmika for her looks and emotion in her performances. If the above is correct, then she would have to re-invent herself as an actor in this movie,” Sridhar added.

With the move into the negative territory, Rashmika now becomes a part of the elite list in Indian cinema where other star heroines like Kajol of Gupt, Priyanka Chopra of Aitraaz and Trisha of Kodi have stepped out of the ‘good girl’ image through their negative roles.

What is the plot of Atlee’s upcoming film ‘Raaka’?

With the backing of Sun Pictures, Raaka is being launched as a technical spectacle in lieu of another masala action movie. From production reports, it is evident that Atlee is putting together an entire cinematic universe which is way out of the realms of normal Tollywood cinema.

  • Conceptually: The plot involves alternate universes and timelines and reality-bending elements of science fiction.

  • Technically: Raaka has been making use of international VFX studios along with Los Angeles-based technology experts for creating its unique world.

  • Preparation: Reports from Pinkvilla suggest that both Allu Arjun and Rashmika have already undergone extensive character look tests and even 3D body scanning in Los Angeles in view of the extensive post-production work involved.

When will Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna start shooting for ‘Raaka’?

The eagerly awaited project is progressing at an extremely fast pace, with the shooting of the second phase of the project having already commenced. According to the rolling trade calendar, a massive shooting schedule is about to kick off in Mumbai from July onwards.

Rashmika will be joining Allu Arjun on the Mumbai shooting floor to film the very first scenes of their fight this week. It is planned that the VFX work will also be done along with the shooting, which will enable the actors to see live visuals of world building.

Who else is part of the star-studded ‘Raaka’ cast?

Atlee has got some amazing superstar cast lined up for the film which will rock the global box office. Apart from the clash between Allu Arjun and Rashmika, there are stars belonging to different film industries taking part in the making of the film.

  • Deepika Padukone: The Indian cinema’s biggest star is confirmed to play the lead female role in the film.

  • Possible Cameo Appearances: There are rumours about big-time industry names like Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and even an appearance from Shah Rukh Khan being linked with the project.

  • The Music: The rising music superstar Sai Abhyankar has been confirmed to be doing the background music and songs for the film.

Considering the astronomical budget and post-production schedule, the makers have decided to release it worldwide in 2027.

ALSO READ: Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

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Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist
Tags: allu arjunRaakarashmika mandanna

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Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

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Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist
Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist
Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist
Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

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