Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming thriller film. In the film, Randeep Hooda will reportedly play the lead protagonist. If the duo sign on the dotted line, it will be the first time that they will be seen sharing the screen space. The film is likely to go on floors in August.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the directors who knows his craft very well and that is evident from his remarkable films like Padmaavat, Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and many more. As the director gears up for his next film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, he has started scouting for actors for his next film. According to the latest reports, Randeep Hooda and Rashmika Mandanna are in talks with the filmmaker for the film.

A source close to an entertainment portal has revealed that Rashmika is yet to sign on the dotted life and is reading the script. However, if gives her nod, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Randeep Hooda. In the film, Randeep will reportedly play a cop that witnessing lots of twists and turns. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Mubarakan and Saand Ki Aankh writer Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Reports say that Balwinder recently started the pre-production stage of the film and has been working on the script for a long time. The director will also soon start the recce for the film. The shooting of the upcoming film will reportedly start in the month of August this year. If Randeep and Rashmika come on-board for the film, it will be the first time they will be seen sharing the screen space and will also mark Rashmika’s debut in Hindi film industry.

A popular name in Telugu and Kannada film industry, Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dear Comrade opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has also been roped in for the film AA20 in which she will share the screen space with Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in the film Baaghi 2, is currently working on his upcoming film Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

