Saturday, January 11, 2025
Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Among the flood of well-wishes, Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna stood out with a heartfelt message, sharing a candid selfie from the film’s set and praising the director's unique charm.

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Filmmaker Sukumar, known for his remarkable contributions to the Telugu film industry, celebrates his 55th birthday today, and the social media buzz is filled with well-wishes from fans and colleagues alike. The director, whose work on the blockbuster Pushpa franchise has captured global attention, is being celebrated by those who admire his work and creativity.

Among the many people who have extended their birthday greetings is actress Rashmika Mandanna, who stars alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Taking to her Instagram, Mandanna shared a heartwarming birthday message for Sukumar, expressing both admiration and affection. Posting a candid selfie with the director from the sets of Pushpa 2, she wrote, “Happiest birthday @aryasukku sirrrr! I miss youuuuu. Now I have many nice photos of you… but I loveeee this one cz this is sooooo you!”

Sukumar’s journey in the film industry has been extraordinary. Known for his unique blend of action, drama, and social commentary, the director has won the hearts of audiences worldwide with his distinctive cinematic vision. Beginning his career as a screenwriter in 1998, Sukumar made his directorial debut with the hit film Arya in 2004, starring Allu Arjun. This marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between the two, which has continued with the Pushpa franchise, now a global sensation.

Pushpa 2 Breaking Records

The success of Pushpa 2: The Rule has further cemented Sukumar’s place in the film industry. Released on December 5, the film has broken records and surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film’s massive success has sparked praise from all corners, including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who recently congratulated the team of Pushpa 2. Taking to social media, Khan wrote, “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love, Team AKP.”

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. With the film continuing to break records and the Pushpa legacy growing stronger, Sukumar’s influence on Indian cinema remains undeniable as he enters his 55th year.

(With ANI Inputs)

