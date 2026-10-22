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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring stack, chosen by Vijay Deverakonda, combines an early-1900s Victorian diamond ring, a curved gold band and a Tiffany Sixteen Stone ring. Here’s a closer look at the designs and their reported prices.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band
Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 15:56 IST

When Rashmika Mandanna showed off her engagement ring stack on Koffee With Karan Season 9, there was more to it than one statement diamond. The actor’s three-ring combination, curated by her husband Vijay Deverakonda, brought together vintage jewellery, a simple gold band and a luxury Tiffany design. And each ring has a distinct look of its own. 

During the show, Vijay spoke about being unhappy with how Rashmika’s engagement ring had been covered in the media. He then drew attention to her hand, giving viewers a closer look at the stack he had chosen for her. The detail offered a glimpse into the couple’s jewellery choices, which blend classic designs with contemporary luxury. 

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1. The Victorian Diamond Engagement Ring

The most eye-catching piece in Rashmika’s stack is a vintage-style diamond ring featuring an old mine-cut diamond. According to jewellery retailer Trumpet & Horn, the ring dates back to the early 1900s, giving it a distinctive antique appeal rather than the look of a contemporary solitaire.

Old mine-cut diamonds were shaped and cut using traditional techniques before modern diamond-cutting technology became widespread. Their appeal lies in their individual character and softer, vintage-style sparkle. The ring’s design gives Rashmika’s stack a timeless centrepiece.

2. The Gold Band With A Subtle Traditional Touch

The second ring is a simple gold band with a slightly curved, V-like shape. Unlike the diamond engagement ring, this piece is understated, adding a clean contrast to the sparkle of the first ring. Its shape also brings to mind traditional South Indian jewellery motifs inspired by a serpent’s hood, which are associated with protection and good fortune. 

The combination works because the gold band does not compete with the statement diamond. Instead, it adds a traditional touch to a stack that otherwise leans towards vintage and international luxury jewellery.

3. The Tiffany Sixteen Stone Band

The third ring brings a luxury designer element to the combination. Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing matching bands identified in media reports as the Sixteen Stone collection by Tiffany & Co. The design was created by Jean Schlumberger in 1959 and features round brilliant diamonds alternating with gold cross-stitch-inspired motifs. 

The ring is available in different metal combinations. Tiffany’s listed versions include rose gold with platinum and platinum with yellow gold, with reported prices of around Rs 14.7 lakh and Rs 15.6 lakh, respectively. These are reference prices for listed versions, not a confirmed valuation of the exact rings worn by the couple. 

What Makes Rashmika’s Ring Stack Stand Out?

What makes the combination interesting is that the three rings serve different purposes visually. The Victorian diamond brings history and character, the gold band adds simplicity, and the Tiffany ring introduces a recognisable luxury design.

Rather than relying on one oversized statement piece, the stack brings together different styles without making the overall look feel too busy. It also reflects a broader trend in celebrity jewellery, where vintage-inspired pieces are paired with contemporary designer accessories.

Vijay’s choice has drawn attention not just to the rings’ appearance, but also to the thought behind combining pieces with different designs and influences. While the exact value of Rashmika’s complete engagement ring stack has not been confirmed, the mix of antique-inspired jewellery, gold and Tiffany diamonds makes it a talking point in its own right.

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band
Tags: rashmika mandannaVijay Deverakonda

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band
Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band
Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band
Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band
Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Stack Decoded: Victorian Diamond To Tiffany Band

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