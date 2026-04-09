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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

At a family gathering near Virajpet, Rashmika Mandanna’s father surprised everyone by gifting her a bungalow named “Serenity.” The heartfelt gesture left the actress emotional.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What's Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional (Via Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What's Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 9, 2026 17:42:14 IST

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating a memorable phase in her life, coming soon after her wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. The couple, who had reportedly been together for years, tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family.

They later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, with several film personalities in attendance. Just weeks later, Rashmika marked her 30th birthday on April 5 with her family.

Emotional Moment as Father Gifts ‘Serenity’

The birthday celebrations turned even more special when Rashmika’s father surprised her with a bungalow near her hometown, Virajpet. The property has been named “Serenity”.

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The announcement was made during a family gathering and left the actress emotional. The gift came as a meaningful gesture from her father, especially as it followed her wedding celebrations.

Traditional Celebration In Virajpet

Rashmika also spent time in her hometown, where the family hosted a small event for relatives and locals. Dressed in traditional Kodava attire, she joined the celebrations that included food distribution and sweets for villagers.

The family also announced scholarships for meritorious students from the area, adding a community touch to the occasion.

On-Screen Pair To Real-Life Partners

Rashmika and Vijay have shared the screen in popular films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which made them a favourite among fans. The duo is now set to reunite for their upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional
Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional
Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional
Rashmika Mandanna’s Father Gifts Her A Bungalow Named ‘Serenity’ On Her 30th Birthday; Here’s What’s Inside The Stunning Luxury Home That Left Her Emotional

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