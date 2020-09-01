Overwhelmed with the success of Yashraj Mukhate's rap song ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya have announced season 2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be returning as Gopi Bahu in the show.

There is hardly anyone on the Internet who has not come across Yashraj Mukhate’s rap ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ inspired by Kokilaben’s dialogue in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The song is so bizarre yet funny that it has led to a plethora of memes and dance sequences, which are taking social media by a storm. Amid the craze around the rap song, the makers of the show have now announced a second season.

In a promo shared by Star Plus, Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns as Gopi Bahu and says, “Shayad Gehna Ne Rasode Me Cooker Gas Par Chadha Diya Hoga’, referencing that the show is indeed back on audience’s demand. She further creates a mystery around who will be the new Gehna.

Interestingly, Rupal Patel, who plays Kokilaben in the show, will not be returning for the second season. In a conversation with a news portal, the actress said that she is currently doing Star Plus’s another show called Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and would not be able to do two shows together. Moreover, the makers have not approached her for Saath Nibhana 2. Nonetheless, her good wishes are always with them, she added.

Speaking about Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s second season, Yashraj Mukhate told an entertainment daily that even he was shocked to see the announcement video. He expressed that the makers must have felt that the clip struck a chord with the audiences and they immediately decided to announce the second season. Yashraj added that he’s confident about the success of the second season.

