A Bihar court has directed the state police to file a case against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon following a case filed by an advocate claiming that traffic was disrupted because of her programme. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dipak Kumar ordered the Kaji Mohammadpur police station in Muzaffarpur town to register the case under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is likely to face the legal trouble as a court in Bihar on Saturday directed the state police to lodge an FIR against her. Raveena Tandon is being booked with 2 other for allegedly causing disruption in traffic. According to the reports, the complaint has been filed by an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha accusing the actor and 2 others of causing disruption of road traffic during her visit to Bihar last month.

Following the complaint, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dipak Kumar ordered the Kaji Mohammadpur police station in Muzaffarpur town to register the case. The other 2 persons, who have been booked after court’s order, have been identified as Pranav Kumar and Umesh Singh, the father-son duo who own a hotel in the town. The reports further added that Raveena Tandon had visited Bihar, last month, to inaugurate a hotel on October 12.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed the complaint under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code and asked the police to lodge an FIR against 3 of them claiming that he was stuck in the traffic jam for long hours because of Raveena Tandon’s function. The advocate has accused the actor of causing traffic disruptions during her visit on October 12, 2018, and asked the police to file a case against both the owners of the hotel.

