A case has been filed against the Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for allegedly disrupting the traffic rules in Bihar. A Bihar lawyer moved the Muzzafarnagar court in Bihar after being help up for long hours on road during the inauguration of a hotel owned of a hotel. The court has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing on the matter.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has landed in a legal trouble after allegedly disrupting the traffic rules during the inauguration of a hotel in Bihar on October 12, Friday. A Bihar lawyer moved Muzaffarpur court after being held up for long hours in a traffic jam. The advocate filed the case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate wherein he has named Tandon and a father-son, Pranav Kumar and Umesh Singh.

As per his complaint, he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time because of Raveena Tandon’s function. She visited the town on October 12 for the inauguration of a hotel owned by the two other accused.

The lawyer has appealed to impose several IPC sections including related to unlawful assembly and obstruction as rules followed for a commoner.

The court has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing on the matter.

This is not the first time that a case has been filed against the actor for allegedly shooting for a commercial in a ‘no camera zone’ on the premises of the 11th century Lingagarj temple here. The temple’s administration lodged a police complaint.

Recently, Raveena Tandon extended her support to Tanushree Dutta who allegedly accused the senior actor Nana Patekar. She took to Twitter and wrote that there are several industry wives/ girlfriends who are the silent observers when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation gets over.

Tweeting particularly on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar’s case, she said that although there are no witnesses or proof but obviously for her this had been a life-changing incident. She had worked with Nana too and had heard about his volatile temper, but never witnessed it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More