Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently expressed herself on the remake of Tip Tip Barsa Paani. She revealed that this sounds superb and she loves remixes. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have already started shooting for the song and have also shared pictures after the shoot.

Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are currently gearing for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Karan Johar and Shetty under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. Moreover, Sooryavanshi is the most expensive cop film in the history of Indian cinemas.

Recently, the reports revealed that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be recreating the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song is among the most sensual romantic tracks which is still among the favourite list of the fans even after several years. Talking about the original track, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon featured along with Akshay Kumar dressed in a yellow saree.

Recently, Raveena Tandon has reacted to the remake of the song and said that it is superb and she loves remixes. Together Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have already started with the shoot of the song and recently, Katrina Kaif also shared some pictures from her towel series with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Take a look at the pictures:

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are counted amongst the most loved on-screen couple. Both of them have together done seven films and this will be their eighth collaboration after film Tees Maar Khan in the year 2010. In the film, Akshay Kumar will play the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who is the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Katrina Kaif will play the role of his on-screen wife.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App