Raveena Tandon Stays Calm As Dog Pulls Her Dress At ‘Ohh My Dog’ Screening, Says ‘I’m Fine’ – WATCH

A special screening of Ohh My Dog in Mumbai brought together several familiar faces from the film industry, including Raveena Tandon and Pankaj Tripathi. Director Amit Rai and producer Ramesh Taurani were also present at the event, which took an unexpected turn when a dog suddenly became agitated around Raveena.

The actress, however, appeared unfazed throughout the incident and handled the situation calmly.

Raveena Tandon remains composed as dog pulls her dress

Raveena arrived at the screening in a bright yellow outfit and was seen happily interacting with one of the dogs at the venue. She even sat down to pet the animal and posed with it for photographers. The mood changed when Raveena stood up and the dog noticed a loose thread on the sleeve of her outfit. The animal began barking and pulled at the fabric, briefly creating an uncomfortable situation.

Rather than panic or push the dog away, Raveena stayed composed and allowed the handlers to intervene. Once the situation was under control, the actress returned to the animal and patted it. When photographers later asked whether she had been hurt, Raveena reassured them that she was fine. She explained that the dog had started barking after noticing another dog nearby and that the loose thread had accidentally become caught in its teeth.

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Why was filming Ohh My Dog challenging?

The incident also offered an interesting connection to the film itself, which was shot in parts of Assam and Bihar and involved working extensively with animals.

Director Amit Rai previously spoke to The Hindu about the challenges of filming a sequence involving more than 200 dogs chasing ambulances. Since many of the animals were untrained, the team worked with an NGO that uses an ambulance to feed stray dogs and spent several days developing a process that could safely create the required cinematic sequence.

Ohh My Dog: Star cast

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, the film features Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.

The screening ultimately delivered an unexpected reminder of just how unpredictable working with animals can be — even when the cameras are not rolling.