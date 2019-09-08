Tv actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently judging reality show is soon going to be Nani! The actress recently hosted a baby shower for adopted daughter Chhaya. See inside pics from the event here:

Raveena Tandon to become a Nani soon! hosts a baby shower for daughter Chhaya: Congratulations are in order for nani-to-be Raveena Tandon! One of the adopted daughters of the Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, Chhaya, is expecting a baby and to this good news, Raveena hosted a baby shower for her daughter. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja Makhija, nutritionist, shared photos from the grand celebration. Sharing photos of the 44-year-old, Pooja Makhija said cheers to the Nani to be! Many preach unselfish love and Raveena Tandon is the epitome of love with true passion. Grateful to be a part of the baby shower celebration for your adopted baby girl with such perfection and care.

Talking about the series of photos, Raveena and Pooja Makhija are posing together all excited as Raveena shows off her nani badge proudly. In another, Raveena is posing with her adopted daughter Chhaya and her 14-year-old daughter Rasha. Going by Pooja’s post the baby shower was organized by Chhaya’s younger sister Rasha. Raveena adopted the two beautiful girls- Pooja, age 11 and Chhaya, age 8 in the year 1995. They are the daughters of her cousin who passed away accidentally and unhappy with their guardian treating them badly she decided to adopt them. In 2016 Chhaya got hitched to her beau in Hindu, Christian wedding in Goa.

Raveena Tandon on the work front started her career back in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool as Kiran Khanna, for which she even bagged Filmfare award. Among some of her other hit films, Raveena has worked in Jeena Marna Tere Sang, pehla Nasha, Divya Shakti, Kshatriya, Ek Hi Raasta, Bangaru Bullodu, Dilwale, Insaniyat, Imthiaan, Laadla, Ziddi, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Aunty no 1, Jai Hind, Rajaji, School, Gair, Upendra, Jung, Aks, Satta, LOC Kargil, Shab, Maatr, and many more hit films. She will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2.

Check out Pooja Makhija’s pictures of Raveena Tandon and her daughter’s Chhaya here:

