From Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, here are the top ten hottest songs of Raveena Tandon that you just can't miss out on and will revive your 90s memory.

Raveena Tandon the 90s sizzling actress who gave back to back hot item numbers in her active years in Bollywood. Raveena created magic on the silver screen with her sizzling song Tip Tip Barsa Pani and other songs like Sheher Ki Ladki. This 41-year-old doesn’t look a day older than 25 and is nowadays the judge of the show Nach Baliye 9.

Raveena made her film debut in Patthar Ke Phool which was released in 1991 and after this, she gave many blockbuster films like Laadla and our all-time favorite Andaz Apna Apna. She faced failures too like Zamana Deewana which was a big flop but somehow managed to get back on track with Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi and other hit films.

One just can’t get over from the songs of Raveena Tandon and here we are with the top 10 buzzing list of Tandon’s hit hot track:

1. Tip Tip Barsa Pani

The 90s song that is still in everyone’s playlist and you get to hear it in every party and function. In this song Raveena looks graciously beautiful in yellow saree in which she is drenched in water, showing off her beautiful back in her backless blouse. Raveena did this sensual number with Akshay Kumar and shared hot chemistry with him.

2. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

The item number of Raveena which stole our hearts with her deadly thumkas was from the film Mohra and was again with Akshay Kumar.

3. Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

It is that item number in which Raveena is killing us with our looks. Hook step of this song is still famous, Raveena did this song opposite Govinda. Everyone died each time when Raveena winked in the song.

4. Shehar Ki Ladki

Raveena turns up the temperature in this song when she entered in a silver satin crop top and mini skirt.

5. De Diya Dil Piya

Akshay and Raveena’s chemistry was quite famous in the industry and was scorching the heat with her seductive looks and moves.

6. Yeh Raat

In this song, Raveena is stripping on the pole while shredding her clothes one by one.

7. Sonpapdi

It is a cute song which shares a cute teasing onscreen relation of Govinda and Raveena.

8.Kya Lagti Hai Hai Rabba

Raveena again shares the onscreen lovely chemistry with Govinda. She was looking super hot in this song and created a buzz with her killer moves.

9. Subah Se Lekar

10. Bul Bula Re Bul Bula

