Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar has raised several eyebrows in the Bollywood industry. Even several actors are backing her decision for taking a stand against the popular actor. And now Raveena Tandon has also came out in support of Tanushree Dutta. However, Tweeple linked her reaction with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Hitting back the trolls, she said she hasn’t targetted anyone in her tweet.

She mentioned in her tweet that there was no need to make connections with her past. Her tweet was based on her observations of her surroundings rather than on her own past life. Not targeting any one person. In fact, they remained friends and did movies.

Some not so clever people making a connect without any knowledge of https://t.co/crN2rtnzs8 observations are not my life alone.Its all what I’ve seen happen to women around in my industry.Colleagues and friends.Not targeting any one person.Infact remained friends did movies. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 2, 2018

Recently, Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to extend her support to Tanushree Dutta, she pointed out that several industry wives/girlfriends had been silent observers or instigators when their actor husbands destroy the female actor’s career after the chase and flirtation was over or have them replaced with other potential targets.

Tweeple linked her harassment tweet to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

What defines harassment in a workplace?The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over,have them replaced with other potential targets? — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 29, 2018

While a section of netizens has applauded her post, some linked it with the celebrity couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.

One of the user asked whether she was talking about Twinkle Khanna. Another user said that if she is talking about the Twinkle Khanna then she should respond to her.

Another Twitter user said that whatever you have said that is correct but for your information don’t forget to CC Twinkle Khanna.

Well said Raveena Mam! 🙂

cc @mrsfunnybones , just FYI. — Sunil Panda (@KahinKissiRozz) September 29, 2018

Was it for @mrsfunnybones ?? Can you pls respond to her .. I am sure you will — Pritpal Chhabra🇮 (@pritpal_cb) September 29, 2018

Recently, Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her during a song shoot of 2008 starrer Horn Okk Pleasss. Reacting to her allegations, Nana Patekar has sent a legal notice to Tanushree seeking an apology.

Tanushree Dutta has revived a decade-old controversy. She has come under the spotlight after an along time. She was last seen in Apartment and then later moved to the United States.

