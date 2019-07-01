Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has slammed Zaira Wasim in her latest tweet. The actor took an indirect hit at Zaira Wasim and said that it doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that has given them all. She added that leaving the industry is their choice but they should not demean it for everyone else.

Zaira Wasim’s decision to dissociate herself from Bollywood on Sunday sent shockwaves on social media sparking a debate on both sides of the spectrum. Amid the chatter, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took an indirect dig at Zaira and called her an ungrateful two film old. In her tweet, Raveena wrote that it does not matter if two film olds are ungrateful to an industry that has given them everything. However, they should leave gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves.

Along with Raveena, several others spoke against Zaira Wasim’s decision. In a follow-up tweet, Raveena said that leaving the industry is one’s personal choice. But, they should not demean it for everyone else. Bollywood is a place where everyone works together irrespective of their differences, caste, religion and where they come from.

Contrary to Raveena Tandon’s opinion, Former J&K Chief Minister had earlier tweeted that it is Zaira’s life and she can do whatever she pleases. Questioning who are any of us to question her choices, Omar Abdullah wished her well and added that hope whatever she does makes her happy. On completing 5 years in Bollywood, Zaira Wasim announced that she is disassociating herself from the industry. In a long note, she mentioned that her decision to work in Bollywood interfered with her imaan and her relationship with Allah was threatened.

Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms https://t.co/hRJKTfI9J8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 30, 2019

Take a look at Zaira Wasim’s post here:

Zaira Wasim made her debut with Dangal and later starred in Secret Superstar. She will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink that also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in key roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App