Zaira Wasim’s decision to dissociate herself from Bollywood on Sunday sent shockwaves on social media sparking a debate on both sides of the spectrum. Amid the chatter, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took an indirect dig at Zaira and called her an ungrateful two film old. In her tweet, Raveena wrote that it does not matter if two film olds are ungrateful to an industry that has given them everything. However, they should leave gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves.
Along with Raveena, several others spoke against Zaira Wasim’s decision. In a follow-up tweet, Raveena said that leaving the industry is one’s personal choice. But, they should not demean it for everyone else. Bollywood is a place where everyone works together irrespective of their differences, caste, religion and where they come from.
Contrary to Raveena Tandon’s opinion, Former J&K Chief Minister had earlier tweeted that it is Zaira’s life and she can do whatever she pleases. Questioning who are any of us to question her choices, Omar Abdullah wished her well and added that hope whatever she does makes her happy. On completing 5 years in Bollywood, Zaira Wasim announced that she is disassociating herself from the industry. In a long note, she mentioned that her decision to work in Bollywood interfered with her imaan and her relationship with Allah was threatened.
Take a look at Zaira Wasim’s post here:
Zaira Wasim made her debut with Dangal and later starred in Secret Superstar. She will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink that also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in key roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.