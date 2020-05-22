Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have announced their upcoming collaboration with Punjabi rapper and singer Badshah. They will feature in a song titled Toxic.

One of the most loved and adored couples of Indian Television Industry, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are all set to feature in Badshah’s upcoming film titled Toxic. Sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, the song has been penned by Badshah, composed by Payal Dev and is being produced under the banner of Sony Music. Shot completely at home amid coronavirus lockdown, the song marks the second collaboration of Badshah and Payal Dev after Genda Phool.

To make the official announcement of the song, Badshah has shared an interesting poster on social media, which features Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, himself and Payal Dev. Although there has been no word on the release date of the song, the official poster has definitely raised excitement among the fans. Reports are rife that the track revolves around romantic relationships turned toxic, i.e poisonous.

On collaborating with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta for the music video, Badshah told a news portal that the duo are really talented actors and happen to be his close friends. He loves their performance in the video and cannot wait to release it. He really hopes that audiences likes the song and shower their love upon them.

Also Read: Veteran actor Mumtaz slams rumours of her death, says she’s still around

Also Read: Script-writing process for a web series is challenging: Breathe director Mayank Sharma

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey also opened up about working with Badshah and said that they really admire Badshah’s work and him as a person. The song is extremely beautiful and they have put in their best efforts to shoot the song at home and do justice to it. Moreover, the whole experience of working with the entire team was really pleasant.

Also Read: Ghoomketu audience review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer receives a shaky response, viewers say glad it released on OTT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App