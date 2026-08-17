LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Ravi Kishan’s latest interviews and viral moments have turned the actor into an unlikely social media sensation. As Mirzapur: The Movie approaches its release, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu appear to be having just as much fun with Kishan’s newfound meme fame.

Ravi Kishan (Photo:X)
Ravi Kishan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 17:56 IST

Ravi Kishan appears to have entered a new phase of his career, one where his every gesture, dialogue and dance move seems destined for the internet. From “Koteshwaraya” to the now-viral “Money follows my brother” line, the actor has become a favourite among meme creators. What makes the trend even more entertaining is Kishan’s willingness to play along rather than distance himself from the phenomenon.

The actor has also spoken about his growing internet popularity in interviews, making it clear that he is aware of how quickly his clips travel across social media.

You Might Be Interested In

Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Add To The Viral Moments

Kishan’s Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Ali Fazal and Divyenndu have also joined the fun. During a promotional appearance, Kishan recreated one of his now-recognisable dance moves, walking with one leg crossing over the other. But the moment became even more amusing when the camera caught Fazal and Divyenndu dancing in the background while Kishan interacted with the paparazzi.

The contrast between Kishan confidently facing the cameras and his co-stars casually creating chaos behind him quickly became another social-media-ready moment.

Watch The Video Here

Even Ravi Kishan’s Wife Has Noticed The Viral Fame

Kishan has previously revealed that his wife is equally amused by his sudden meme dominance. Recalling her reaction, the actor said she joked that he should stay home because every time he stepped outside, he ended up going viral. She even suggested to their children that they should lock him in a room so he would stop creating viral moments.

The timing could hardly be better for Kishan, who is now returning to one of his most recognisable worlds.

Ravi Kishan Returns In Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie brings together several familiar faces from the popular crime drama, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Rasika Dugal.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026. With the Mirzapur cast back together and Ravi Kishan seemingly incapable of staying off the internet, the promotions have already found an entertaining storyline of their own.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH
Tags: ali fazaldivyennduMirzapur The Movieravi kishanRavi Kishan memes

RELATED News

Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

S Shankar Birthday Special: From Jeans To Indian 2, Revisiting The Films That Defined His Larger-Than-Life Cinema

Gauri G Kishan Birthday Special: From 96 To A Pan-India Face; Revisiting The Roles That Shaped Her Career

Gunmaaster G9 Release Date: When Will Emraan Hashmi’s Next Film After Awarapan 2 Hit Theatres?

Ramayana Costume Controversy: Designers Explain Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta’s Looks And The Thought Behind Them

LATEST NEWS

WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

DPL 2026 Ticket Fraud: Is There Fraud With Ticket Sale? Here’s What We Know

Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More

IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev Eats Bone Marrow After Ian Garry Win, Calls it ‘Just What The Doctor Ordered’ | WATCH Video

Who Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan? Meet World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant

Babar Azam Injury Update: Is Pakistan Skipper Fit for England vs Pakistan 1st Test? Details Here

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH
Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH
Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH
Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

QUICK LINKS