Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Ravi Kishan appears to have entered a new phase of his career, one where his every gesture, dialogue and dance move seems destined for the internet. From “Koteshwaraya” to the now-viral “Money follows my brother” line, the actor has become a favourite among meme creators. What makes the trend even more entertaining is Kishan’s willingness to play along rather than distance himself from the phenomenon.

The actor has also spoken about his growing internet popularity in interviews, making it clear that he is aware of how quickly his clips travel across social media.

Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Add To The Viral Moments

Kishan’s Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Ali Fazal and Divyenndu have also joined the fun. During a promotional appearance, Kishan recreated one of his now-recognisable dance moves, walking with one leg crossing over the other. But the moment became even more amusing when the camera caught Fazal and Divyenndu dancing in the background while Kishan interacted with the paparazzi.

The contrast between Kishan confidently facing the cameras and his co-stars casually creating chaos behind him quickly became another social-media-ready moment.

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Even Ravi Kishan’s Wife Has Noticed The Viral Fame

Kishan has previously revealed that his wife is equally amused by his sudden meme dominance. Recalling her reaction, the actor said she joked that he should stay home because every time he stepped outside, he ended up going viral. She even suggested to their children that they should lock him in a room so he would stop creating viral moments.

The timing could hardly be better for Kishan, who is now returning to one of his most recognisable worlds.

Ravi Kishan Returns In Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie brings together several familiar faces from the popular crime drama, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Rasika Dugal.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026. With the Mirzapur cast back together and Ravi Kishan seemingly incapable of staying off the internet, the promotions have already found an entertaining storyline of their own.