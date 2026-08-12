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Home > Entertainment News > Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?

Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar join Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in Mirzapur: The Movie. Here's a look at the new faces and their roles.

Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, Image Credits- YouTube
Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, Image Credits- YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 13:13 IST

The Mirzapur world is all set for a cinematic journey in its largest-ever power game. The trailer of the movie “Mirzapur” features many favourite characters such as Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, but this time the franchise introduces many new characters that might alter the entire game of gaddi war.

Some of the major new entrants in the franchise include Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar. While Ravi Kishan enters the Purvanchal politics as Yadav Ji, Jitendra Kumar plays the character of Bablu Pandit, which was initially portrayed by Vikrant Massey in the first season of the show. However, they are not the only new additions to the franchise.

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Who Is Ravi Kishan Playing In Mirzapur: The Movie?

Ravi Kishan is introduced as Yadav Ji, a politician who seems to have his own aspirations in the struggle for power in Mirzapur.

He is a well-known actor from Hindi and Bhojpuri movies; however, the way he presents himself is unique. He seems to be involved in the sphere that lies between politics and crime. Hence, Ravi Kishan may become one more antagonist for Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit in the movie adaptation.

What Is Jitendra Kumar’s Role In Mirzapur: The Movie?

The casting of Jitendra Kumar will certainly pique the interest of fans of the first season. Jitendra Kumar, who is most famous for Panchayat and Kota Factory, will portray Bablu Pandit.

Bablu Pandit was originally played by Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur Season 1. The film takes audiences back to the previous timeline of the franchise, giving Jitendra Kumar an opportunity to explore the role. The presence of Jitendra Kumar along with Ali Fazal in the role of Guddu Pandit may give an emotional edge to the plot.

Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur: The Movie?

There are many other new faces, along with Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, that are making their way into the stage adaptation. One such addition is Mohit Malik, who looks like he will add another solid action star to the roster of actors. There is also Sushant Singh, whose repertoire has seen him portray many complicated characters.

Another addition to the cast list is Sonal Chauhan, whose involvement brings more recognition to the film. With these additions, it looks like the film will be creating an ensemble around the returning stars rather than just extending the rivalry.

How Will The New Characters Impact The Mirzapur Franchise?

The big question is how these new characters will play out in the power struggle between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.

The political clout of Ravi Kishan, the association of Jitendra Kumar with Bablu, and other new characters might create new alliances and conflicts. Considering that the series revolves around issues such as betrayal, ambition, and struggle for control over the gaddi, new characters can bring about considerable change in the dynamics. Starring Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to be released in movie theatres on September 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop

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Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?
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Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?

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Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?
Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?
Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?
Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?

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