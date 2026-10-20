LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Ravi Kishan stepped into the role of Lord Ram for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela and urged young people to turn to spirituality and meditation while navigating life’s challenges.

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time
Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 15:47 IST

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has added a new milestone to his acting journey by portraying Lord Ram on stage for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. But beyond the elaborate costume and theatrical performance, the actor had a message for young people, encouraging them to explore spirituality and learn from the lives of Hindu deities.

Speaking to the media at the event, Kishan said spirituality can help people navigate difficult phases of life. He also urged young people to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, and recommended setting aside at least 30 minutes every day for meditation. 

You Might Be Interested In

Ravi Kishan Says Playing Lord Ram Is A Special Responsibility

For Kishan, portraying Lord Ram was different from his previous experiences with mythological characters. The actor revealed that he had played Lord Parshuram and Kevat earlier, while he had portrayed Mata Sita as a child.

Speaking about his first performance as Lord Ram, he said, “Today, by Lord Ram’s grace, I am playing him in a Ramleela for the first time. I have previously played Parshuram, Kevat and Mata Sita when I was a child, and I hope to do justice to this role with his blessings.” 

See Ravi Kishan’s X post 

What Ravi Kishan Said About Spirituality And Meditation

Addressing the younger generation, the actor spoke about the importance of faith and spiritual practices during challenging times.

“I urge the youth to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them,” he said.

Kishan also encouraged people to devote half an hour daily to meditation, adding that spirituality, cultural traditions and religion can provide strength during difficult periods. He reflected on his own journey from a humble background to becoming a recognised actor and the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur. 

About Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela

The 2026 edition of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela was staged at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi from October 10 to 20. The production brought together cinema and television actors to portray characters from the Ramayana.

Kishan’s appearance as Lord Ram was a highlight of this year’s event, marking his first time portraying the deity in a Ramleela. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People
Tags: Ayodhya Ki Ramleelaravi kishan

RELATED News

Watch Video: ‘Thethrai Kar… Pagal… Now Love You!’ Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Loses Her Cool, Tells Audience Member to Respect Women; He Apologises

Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Jailer 2: The Rajinikanth Fan Moment That Included Team India — But With A Twist

Daler Mehndi Breaks Silence After Minister’s On-Stage Outburst, Reveals Why He Couldn’t Sing Live

What Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Secret Cabinet’ and Who Are Its Members? Who Runs His Gang From Jail Amid Tiger Shroff Attack Reports?

Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37, Three Days After Uncle Deva’s Death

LATEST NEWS

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds crosses 100 stores milestone this Dussehra: targets 200 in 2027

IAF Chief AP Singh Flies Final Sortie in Kiran Aircraft

Gianni Infantino Under Pressure: UEFA Demands Answers From FIFA Before November 2 Deadline

Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis

‘Copy Must Be Furnished Immediately’: Punjab And Haryana High Court On Government Notices To Block Social Media Pages

Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey Kept Changing Locations to Evade Police, Finally Arrested in Joint UP STF-Nagpur Operation

Amid ICC Sanctions, Expert Says India Can Bridge Divide on International Justice

Kashmir-Born Cricket Commentator Ashiq Amin Shah Is Turning Heads; A Major Breakthrough Could Be on the Horizon

WATCH VIDEO: Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Invites Teammates For Special Screening

Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People
Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People
Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People
Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People
Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

QUICK LINKS