Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has added a new milestone to his acting journey by portraying Lord Ram on stage for the first time at Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. But beyond the elaborate costume and theatrical performance, the actor had a message for young people, encouraging them to explore spirituality and learn from the lives of Hindu deities.

Speaking to the media at the event, Kishan said spirituality can help people navigate difficult phases of life. He also urged young people to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, and recommended setting aside at least 30 minutes every day for meditation.

Ravi Kishan Says Playing Lord Ram Is A Special Responsibility

For Kishan, portraying Lord Ram was different from his previous experiences with mythological characters. The actor revealed that he had played Lord Parshuram and Kevat earlier, while he had portrayed Mata Sita as a child.

Speaking about his first performance as Lord Ram, he said, “Today, by Lord Ram’s grace, I am playing him in a Ramleela for the first time. I have previously played Parshuram, Kevat and Mata Sita when I was a child, and I hope to do justice to this role with his blessings.”

See Ravi Kishan’s X post

प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से अयोध्या के राम ,रामलीला में मंचन किया (दिल्ली) जय श्री राम 🙏🚩 https://t.co/iCUcuEM9Ui — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 19, 2026

What Ravi Kishan Said About Spirituality And Meditation

Addressing the younger generation, the actor spoke about the importance of faith and spiritual practices during challenging times.

“I urge the youth to read about Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Whenever you face depression or difficulties in life, spirituality helps us overcome them,” he said.

Kishan also encouraged people to devote half an hour daily to meditation, adding that spirituality, cultural traditions and religion can provide strength during difficult periods. He reflected on his own journey from a humble background to becoming a recognised actor and the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur.

About Delhi’s Ayodhya Ki Ramleela

The 2026 edition of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela was staged at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi from October 10 to 20. The production brought together cinema and television actors to portray characters from the Ramayana.

Kishan’s appearance as Lord Ram was a highlight of this year’s event, marking his first time portraying the deity in a Ramleela.