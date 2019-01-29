Popular actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva is all set to enter Bollywood town with the upcoming film Sab Kushal Mangal which will also be the Bollywood debut of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma. Here are all the details!

Popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. According to the latest media speculations, Riva has been roped in for upcoming Bollywood film titled Sab Kushal Mangal which stars Akshaye Khanna. Not only this, but the film will also mark the big Bollywood debut of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma. In the latest interview with a leading daily, Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva revealed that she is very happy and feels blessed that the film Sab Kushal Mangal came as a surprise and a blissful unexpected gift.

According to latest media reports, the shooting of the film starring Akshaye Khanna, Riva and Priyaank Sharma will begin in February end or March first week. Ravi Kishan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry and is best known for his work in mainly Bhojpuri films. Ravi Kishan has also worked in several Bhojpuri films and has also featured in Tamil films. Sab Kushal Mangal will be helmed by Karan Kashyap. Fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva and Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma’s big Bollywood debut.

Ravi Kishan has been entertaining us for more than 2 decades now. He is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 1st season of the controversial reality show and emerged as one of the finalists on the show. The news of Riva’s debut came as a surprise for many fans.

