Riva and Priyank will be reportedly seen together in the directorial debut of Karan Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal. The film will also star Akshay Khanna in the pivotal role and produced by Nitin Manmohan's daughter Prachi. The duo is in full swing to shoot for the film.

Ready to make her Bollywood debut, Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva will be seen sharing the screen with Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank. The former will be playing the lead role in the film. The new star kids seem to be super excited for their new beginning. Prachi replied in an interview that her family and Ravi have a common friend in Moin Baig who showed them Riva’s pictures and she fit perfectly for the part of a bubbly small-town girl. Reportedly, Riva liked the script and without wasting a second, came on board.

Prachi also disclosed that Riva and Priyaank have been attending workshops for the last two months for the film. Riva stated that she received a call from Moin Baig who informed about Nitin’s desire of meeting her for a film. Ravi Kishan did one of his first movies, Army with Nitin. Riva also mentioned that her father was extremely happy for her making debut with actors like Akshay Khanna and Priyank. The newbie is desperately waiting for the shooting to commence.

Ravi Kishan is a popular actor in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema. In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5 in 2012. In 2017 he made his Kannada debut in Hebbuli alongside Kiccha Sudeep and his Tamil debut in Sketch with Vikram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More