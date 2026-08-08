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Home > Entertainment News > Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's candid answer about choosing recognition over money has become one of the internet's latest talking points, with the BJP now using his viral remark in a social media video aimed at younger audiences.

Ravi Kishan (Photo:X)
Ravi Kishan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 19:00 IST

Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of another viral moment, but this time it is not a dance clip or a film dialogue. His simple take on fame versus money has struck a chord online, turning a podcast exchange into a meme-ready line, and eventually, political social media content. The moment came during Ravi’s conversation with entrepreneur and podcaster Raj Shamani, when he was asked a straightforward question: would he choose pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money)?

Ravi’s answer was instant: “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!”

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The line quickly began circulating across social media, with users turning the phrase into memes and reels. The BJP also picked up on the moment, using Ravi’s statement in one of its recent videos targeted at Gen Z. Ravi subsequently reposted the video on X, adding a quote attributed to Publilius Syrus about reputation being more valuable than money. He also argued that reputation and money are linked, with reputation ultimately taking precedence.

Why Ravi Kishan’s ‘Money Follows’ Moment Is Trending

The actor-politician has become something of a social media favourite in recent months, with snippets from his interviews frequently becoming meme material. His candid manner and animated delivery have made several of his remarks particularly popular among younger internet audiences. His other widely shared clips include one in which he spoke about wanting to become “India’s Al Pacino”, as well as an anecdote about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The latest episode also arrives at a time when political parties are increasingly experimenting with short-form, informal social media content to connect with younger voters. The BJP’s recent digital outreach has included a stronger focus on Instagram and more relatable formats aimed at Gen Z audiences.

Ravi Kishan’s Films And Upcoming Projects

While his political career has made him a familiar face beyond cinema, Ravi Kishan continues to remain active as an actor. His latest release, Aryabhatt Ka Zero, arrived in theatres on August 7 and stars Himansh Kohli and Sonnalli Seygall among others.  He is also part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 cult comedy, which is scheduled to release on August 28.  Ravi’s other upcoming projects include Mirzapur: The Movie, further keeping the actor busy across mainstream cinema and streaming-led entertainment.

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Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video
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Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

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Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

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Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video
Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video
Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video
Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

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