Monday, May 26, 2025
Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Recently, Kenishaa also addressed her critics in an emotional social media post, urging people to hear her version of the events.

Ravi Mohan's Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down on Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats


Kenishaa Francis, who has found herself at the center of a bitter social media fallout involving actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, is now taking firm legal steps to address the backlash she’s been facing.

Aarti had recently accused Kenishaa of being the “third person” responsible for the breakdown of her marriage. Since then, Kenishaa has become the target of a wave of online abuse, including rape threats and defamatory allegations.

Legal Counteraction in the Wake of Harassment

In response to the growing hate, Kenishaa has issued a cease-and-desist notice through her legal team. Shared publicly on Sunday, the notice addresses those who have been spreading false claims about her involvement in Ravi and Aarti’s personal matters. The caption with the legal notice read, “To All Offenders: Cease and Desist Notice from Keneeshaa’s Legal Team.”

 

The statement within the notice said, “The present issue stems from the aftermath of recent widespread media speculation and reportage concerning the private affairs of third parties—specifically arising from the public discourse surrounding the marital separation of a well-known actor. In this context, our client has become the unwarranted focal point of a concerted and intensifying pattern of public speculation, digital hostility, and reputational assault.”

It further explained that this association has led to a coordinated campaign of digital defamation, including the unauthorized use of Kenishaa’s name and photos, circulation of manipulated or sexually suggestive images, and repeated dissemination of false and damaging claims.

Serious Threats and Legal Violations Highlighted

The legal document also details the nature of the threats Kenishaa has received. It stated, “The misconduct further includes the receipt of rape threats, death threats, sexually explicit and obscene messages, and repeated acts of online stalking and tagging, all of which are calculated to provoke public outrage, cause psychological injury, and inflict deliberate reputational harm.”

These actions, the notice says, are in direct violation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including sections pertaining to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and defamation. It also points to breaches under the Information Technology Act, 2000, involving the transmission of obscene content and violation of privacy.

Digital Evidence and a Call for Accountability

Kenishaa’s legal team has reportedly collected extensive digital evidence to support their case. This includes screenshots, URLs, usernames, and metadata, all secured using reliable digital verification methods. These will be presented in any legal or regulatory proceedings that may follow.

“I’m not turning off my comments or running away. I have nothing to hide from no body. You have the right to question my actions but please come do it to my face and I’m happy to show each one of you and in public my side of the story and how one person’s falsification is your truth. Please take me to court if you’re confident that I’m even a catalyst to anything that is happening around me now. I beg you—take me to court! Do it rightfully!” she wrote.

