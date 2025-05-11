Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Actor Jayam Ravi, also known as Ravi Mohan, has found himself in the middle of a personal controversy after his appearance with rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa Francis at a high-profile wedding sparked headlines. The duo was seen together at the wedding of Ishari Ganesh’s daughter on Friday, where their pictures quickly went viral across social media […]

Actor Jayam Ravi, also known as Ravi Mohan, has found himself in the middle of a personal controversy after his appearance with rumoured girlfriend Kenishaa Francis at a high-profile wedding sparked headlines. The duo was seen together at the wedding of Ishari Ganesh’s daughter on Friday, where their pictures quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The buzz intensified when Ravi’s wife Aarthi Ravi, who had remained silent for over a year, released an emotional open letter claiming that she and Jayam Ravi are not yet divorced and requested the public and media to refrain from calling her his ex-wife.

Kenishaa Francis Posts Cryptic Messages After Public Buzz

Following the wedding event and Aarthi’s letter, Kenishaa Francis took to Instagram, sharing a series of cryptic posts. Though she made no direct reference to the controversy, her messages seemed pointed.

One post read:

“A masculine man will never be attracted to a chaotic emotional energy. His heart leans toward the woman who feels like peace… She doesn’t compete with his strength, she balances it.”

Another message read:

“The universe moves faster when you stop resisting who you authentically are.”

Further posts included:

“Ambitious people really only have two options: a supportive partner or no partner at all.”

“Fortune favors those who aren’t satisfied with the status quo.”

These posts have fueled speculation that she was indirectly responding to Aarthi Ravi’s viral post and the backlash that followed the wedding event.

Aarthi’s Emotional Letter Reveals Struggles and Allegations

In her letter, shared publicly, Aarthi Ravi accused Jayam Ravi of emotional and financial neglect. She revealed that despite being married for 18 years and having two sons, aged 10 and 14, Ravi had not offered “a whisper of emotional or financial support” since their separation.

She claimed that the actor initiated steps that could lead to her and their children being evicted from their home.

Addressing rumours labelling her as a “gold digger,” she stated:

“If that were ever true, I would’ve protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction.”

Children Emotionally Affected by Divorce, Says Aarthi

Aarthi highlighted how their children are emotionally distressed, dealing with cancelled visits and unanswered calls from their father. She wrote:

“They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment.”

In a strong remark, she contrasted Ravi’s alleged absence from their children’s lives with his recent public appearance with Kenishaa Francis, implying a lack of responsibility towards his own family.

Aarthi made it clear that her legal identity remains unchanged, stating: “I remain Aarthi Ravi until both I and the law decide otherwise.” She appealed to the media not to refer to her as Ravi’s ex-wife until the divorce is officially finalized. She also addressed the gossip surrounding her social media identity.

