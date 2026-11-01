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Home > Entertainment News > Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has come under scrutiny after the Telangana Labour Department sought documents from its makers over child actor Nakshathra’s participation in the film and its promotional events.

Ravi Teha and Child Actor Nakshathra )Image Credits- IMDb)
Ravi Teha and Child Actor Nakshathra )Image Credits- IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 17:49 IST

Ravi Teja’s film Irumudi, which released in theatres on August 21 and is now streaming on Netflix, has landed in a fresh controversy after the Telangana Labour Department sought explanations from its makers over child actor Nakshathra’s involvement in the project. The department has asked production house Mythri Movie Makers to submit records concerning her working hours, remuneration, education and safety during filming and promotional activities.

The move follows a complaint by C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum), which reportedly raised concerns about the conditions under which Nakshathra participated in the film.

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Why Has Telangana Labour Department Issued A Notice To Irumudi Makers?

According to Telangana Today, the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Ranga Reddy Zone, has scheduled a meeting with the production house for November 4, 2026, at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan, RTC X Roads.

The makers have been asked to attend with relevant documents or send an authorised representative. Officials are seeking to verify whether the production followed the safeguards required when minors are engaged in film projects.

The department has reportedly sought six categories of records:

  • Official permission: Documents showing whether the required District Magistrate’s permission was obtained.

  • Parental consent: Written approval from Nakshathra’s parents or legal guardians.

  • Working hours: Call sheets and attendance records detailing her shooting schedule.

  • Education: Arrangements made to ensure filming did not disrupt her studies.

  • Safety: Details of welfare measures and the person appointed to look after her during production.

  • Remuneration: Records showing whether 20 per cent of her earnings was deposited into a fixed deposit account in her name, as required under applicable provisions.

The inquiry will also examine her participation in promotional events, including whether the language and interactions at these appearances were appropriate for a child.

Why Did Ravi Teja Face Criticism At Irumudi’s Pre-Release Event?

The notice comes months after Ravi Teja faced social media criticism over an interaction with Nakshathra at the film’s pre-release event in August 2026. During the exchange, the child actor asked Ravi what nickname he would give her. He reportedly repeated a term twice. When Nakshathra responded, “Sorry, I don’t know the meaning,” the actor said, “I will tell you later.”

The interaction drew criticism from users who questioned whether the expression was appropriate while addressing a child at a public event. Others defended Ravi, arguing that the remark was meant affectionately. The earlier backlash has now brought renewed attention to Nakshathra’s participation in the film and its publicity activities. However, the Labour Department’s inquiry is focused on the production house’s compliance with child-protection and employment safeguards, not on establishing wrongdoing by the actor.

What Happens Next In The Irumudi Controversy?

Mythri Movie Makers will be expected to respond to the department’s questions and produce the requested records at the November 4 meeting. Officials will then examine whether the necessary permissions and safeguards were in place during Nakshathra’s involvement in the project. The notice is part of an inquiry and should not be treated as a finding that the production house has violated the rules.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Didn’t Speak For 18 Months; What Went Wrong Over Bajirao Mastani?

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Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers
Tags: IrumudiMythri Movie MakersNakshathraRavi TejaTelugu cinema

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Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers

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Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers

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