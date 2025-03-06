RC17: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Star Alongside Ram Charan Teja in Sukumar’s Next?

Last year, Ram Charan Teja announced that he would be collaborating with Pushpa 2 fame director Sukumar on their next movie after 'Rangasthalam'.

Last year, Ram Charan Teja announced that he would be collaborating with Pushpa 2 fame director Sukumar on their next movie after ‘Rangasthalam’. The film will be Ram Charan’s 17th movie and it was being titled ‘RC17’ by the fans. The fans are so excited about this collaboration after their pan-India blockbusters RRR (Ram Charan Teja) and Pushpa 2 (Sukumar). While many rumors are spreading about the movie, one more rumor has joined and it is related to the leading lady of the movie.

Multiple media reports suggest that Samatha Ruth Prabhu may join Ram Charan Teja for Sukumar’s movie. She has previously worked with Ram Charan and Sukumar in ‘Rangasthalam’. If the rumors turn out to be true then it going to be a highly anticipated casting as both the actors have immense fan following all over India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan and Samantha’s chemistry worked in ‘Rangasthalam’

Samantha’s chemistry with Ram Charan was highly appreciated in Rangasthalam and fans want to see them together again. Interestingly, Samantha also did a song ‘Oo Antava’ in Sukumar’s Pushpa. The song went viral as soon it was released and it did quite a buzz for ‘Pushpa The Rise’. Fans are expecting another magic from Sukumar after what he did with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’ Part 1 and Part 2.

Sukumar’s plans for ‘RC17’

According to a media report, ‘RC17’ is going to be a high-octane action drama with a fresh modern touch. The duo is planning to take the film on a grand scale after the success of Pushpa 2. Sukumar is planning the visuals and action sequences keeping the international audience in mind after Ram Charan became popular in Hollywood with ‘RRR’.

Earlier, Sukumar was supposed to do a movie with Vijay Deverakonda but after the success of ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ he dropped the idea. Many assumed that it happened after the failure of Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India movie ‘Liger’. While Ram Charan became an easy choice for Sukumar after the success of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

