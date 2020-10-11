Pictures of actor Anushka Sharma have been going viral in which she can be seen cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, at the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings IPL on October 10.

Actor Anushka Sharma’s reaction to husband and cricketer Virat Kohli’s performance in yesterday’s IPL match was indeed priceless! Anushka’s photographs and videos from yesterday’s match have been going viral, she can be seen cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, at the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Virat scored a total of 90 runs during the game and upon completing a half-century, he gestured towards Anushka, who replied by blowing kisses. Pictures of her doing so have been raging across social media. The fact that they will soon be having their first child probably helped in amplifying the response to the pictures.

Fans of both Anushka and Virat have been sharing and complementing the couple since yesterday’s match. Fans also stood up for Anushka and after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, many posted that Anushka should get full credit for Virat’s 90 runs as well, because if she was responsible for him playing poorly, then she should also be the reason for him playing so well.

🎥 | Anushka Sharma's flying kiss for Virat post his 90(52)* and Virat dedicating his innings to Anushka against CSK today 💕 #Virushka #RCBvsCSK

(VC: @sassy_me22) pic.twitter.com/DvuUicRQIt — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) October 10, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar recently said, during his commentary, that Virat’s form has deteriorated as he was locked at his home and only bowled to by his wife. This elicited a rebuke from Anushka, who wrote in an Instagram post that Gavaskar’s message was distasteful and she would like to know why he made such a statement, accusing a wife because of the husband’s performance. She wrote that he has probably respected the private life of every cricketer while commenting, then why not her marriage.

