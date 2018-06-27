The music industry is celebrating the 79th birthday of famous Indian music composer, Rahul Dev Burman also known as RD Burman. The legendary composer has composed around 331 musical scores from the 1960s to 19902. From Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne to Mehbooba Mehbooba, Pancham da was thoroughly loved by the Indian celebrities. The music industry is celebrating the 79th birthday of famous Indian music composer, Rahul Dev Burman also known as RD Burman. The legendary composer has composed around 331 musical scores from 1960 to 1990.

From Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne to Mehbooba Mehbooba, Pancham da was thoroughly loved by the Indian celebrities. Born to the famous Bollywood singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman, his mother Meera Dev Burman was a known lyricist in Kolkata. Burman married Asha Bhosle in 1980 and have recorded many hit songs together but their marriage didn’t last long and they separated. His most of the projects were with Kishore Kumar, Gulzar, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Singers like Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik and Shan see him as the inspiration. Burman suffered a heart attack in 1988 and underwent a bypass surgery a year later in London. 

Bollywood celebs like Adnan Sami, Renuka Mishra, Azmi Shabana, Madhur Bhandarkar and even famous cricketer Virendra Sehwag took to their Twitter handles to wish Pancham da on his 79th birthday. 

 

ALSO WATCH: RD Burman old and rare interview 

 

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 