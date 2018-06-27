The music industry is celebrating the 79th birthday of famous Indian music composer, RD Burman also known as Pancham da. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar music director Burman was born to famous singer Sachin Dev Burman and Kolkata lyricist Meera Dev Burman. Adnan Sami, Renuka Mishra, Azmi Shabana, Madhur Bhandarkar take to Twitter to share their wishes on the 79th birthday of Late music composer RD Burman.

The music industry is celebrating the 79th birthday of famous Indian music composer, Rahul Dev Burman also known as RD Burman. The legendary composer has composed around 331 musical scores from the 1960s to 19902. From Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne to Mehbooba Mehbooba, Pancham da was thoroughly loved by the Indian celebrities. The music industry is celebrating the 79th birthday of famous Indian music composer, Rahul Dev Burman also known as RD Burman. The legendary composer has composed around 331 musical scores from 1960 to 1990.

From Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne to Mehbooba Mehbooba, Pancham da was thoroughly loved by the Indian celebrities. Born to the famous Bollywood singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman, his mother Meera Dev Burman was a known lyricist in Kolkata. Burman married Asha Bhosle in 1980 and have recorded many hit songs together but their marriage didn’t last long and they separated. His most of the projects were with Kishore Kumar, Gulzar, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Singers like Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik and Shan see him as the inspiration. Burman suffered a heart attack in 1988 and underwent a bypass surgery a year later in London.

Bollywood celebs like Adnan Sami, Renuka Mishra, Azmi Shabana, Madhur Bhandarkar and even famous cricketer Virendra Sehwag took to their Twitter handles to wish Pancham da on his 79th birthday.

Happy Birthday Pancham Da.. You inspired me as a kid.. When I watched the titles of a film, I didn’t care who or what it was as long as the title #RDBurman was there for music! You inspired me then.. You inspire me today. May you rest in peace, but in my heart you live on..🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nzw7UNTSJo — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 27, 2018

Posting one of my all time #RDBurman favourites.

Today's choice might have been nudged gently by the advent of the rains in Delhi this morning. 😊

Remembering the genius on his birth anniversary.. with Rimjhim gire saawan.https://t.co/pIEAOFgpjAhttps://t.co/v62rm1M353 — Renuka Mishra (@renukamishra67) June 27, 2018

Remembering #RD BURMAN on his birthday. Such versatility and range. 2 of my favourites Seeli Hawa Choo Gayi from #Libaas and Ab ke aiyo badra bidesi from #Namkeen were both written by #Gulzar Sb n composed by RD — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 27, 2018

