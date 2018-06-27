Rahul Dev Burman's international music album titled Pantera came out in 1987. The Latin-American Indian music album was financed by his friend Pete Gavankar. As the country celebrated the 79th birth anniversary of iconic Hindi music composer, let us look back what the great artist did in the field of International music.

Popularly known as Pancham Da, started his career in the world of music in 1950 and over a span of several years composed music for as many as 331 Hindi films

The country commemorated 79th birthday anniversary of the most loved music director, Rahul Dev Burman on Wednesday, June 27. He learnt music from prodigies like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Ashish Khan and produced music which has been praised and will also be cherished by many generations and the upcoming ones. Popularly known as Pancham Da, he started his career in the world of music in 1950 and over a span of several years composed music for as many as 331 Hindi films.

Though popular for his Hindi songs, little is known about his international music album. Regarded as his non-film work Pancham Da composed a Latin-American-Indian music album named Pantera, which came out in 1987, and was a radio chartbuster in New York Hit Parade.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday RD Burman: 20 songs by the maestro that you cannot ignore

The album combined many genres such as rock, jazz, and funk. However, media reports said that film journalist Chaitanya Padukone could see Pancham Da’s disappointed face, which was visible at the launch party of Pantera in Bombay as the album did not receive much appreciation from the audience.

Though he managed to retain success when he used the main theme of one of the songs from the Latin American album as the mukhda for Rang Rangeeli Raat from Priyadarshan’s Gardish film.

ALSO READ: The 93rd birth anniversary of Mohammed Rafi: 10 best, unforgettable songs of legendary singer Rafi

Nonetheless, his iconic compositions, including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942: A Love Story, Mehbooba from the classic Sholay, Pyaar Karnewaale from Shaan will always be close to our hearts and can be played innumerable times to reminisce the classic melodies.

Today, we witness many alterations in music. With the emergence of new pop stars and perhaps of new ‘genres’, the essence of music from the golden era can and will be eradicated.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday RD Burman: Journey of the legendary music composer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More