Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the movie in India in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, shared that film has been postponed in order to make it "to reach a wider audience".

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Japanese-Indian anime film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’, which was supposed to be re-released in theatres on October 18, has now been rescheduled.

In an official note shared via social media, the team confirmed that the film’s release will now be adjusted. Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the movie in India in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, shared that film has been postponed in order to make it “to reach a wider audience”.

“Geek Pictures extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for the overwhelming love and encouragement shown for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.”

“In response to the incredible enthusiasm from fans nationwide, we have decided to adjust the film’s release date from the previously scheduled 18th of October to a new date in the near future. This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country,” the company said in a letter.

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Earlier, the film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later showcased on broadcast medium. Most of us remember it as the ‘Cartoon Network Ramayana’

MUST READ | ‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama news Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama re-release
