Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar often surprises the audience with his singing talent. On Thursday, August 29, he dropped his new song 'Reach For The Stars'.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar often surprises the audience with his singing talent. On Thursday, August 29, he dropped his new song ‘Reach For The Stars’. With Farhan’s gritty vocals combined with a soaring rock band sound, this track is definitely a feast for the ears.

Farhan not only lent his voice but also composed the music and penned the lyrics of the track.

Sharing the song’s link on his Instagram, he wrote, “#ReachForTheStars out now !! Click on the link in bio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently in Ladakh for the shoot of a film.

On Wednesday (August 28), he took to Instagram and shared a scenic picture from the mountainous region and wrote, “Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space.”

MUST READ | Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Makes Landmark Visit To Nepal

Farhan did not mention the name of the film but fans speculated if he’s there for Don 3 or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. The comment section was filled with guesses.

“Is ZNMD 2 on the cards?” a social media user commented.

“Please make ZNMD 2,” a fan requested.

Farhan loves Ladakh a lot. He has often expressed how surreal he feels whenever he visits the picturesque union territory. His previous films Lakshya (2004) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) were also shot there.

Farhan is returning to director’s chair after a long time with ‘Don 3’, which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August 2023, Farhan in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The ‘Don’ franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

‘Don’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’.

Farhan’s directorial was a remake of 1978’s ‘Don’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

(With inputs from ANI)