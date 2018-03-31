Ready Player One has opened to a massive response by the audience worldwide. Well, except India. Because Warner Bros has apparently canceled all its screenings except in SPI Cinemas due to an apparent distribution issue. The movie is set in a dystopian future, a time when the world is on the brink of an economic collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an elaborate virtual reality universe.

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One which was going to be the biggest movie he has put out in a long time was all set to release today, March 30, across major territories over the world. And in most markets, it has except for one. The movie has supposedly run into some issues with its release in India. While the movie was listed across Indian theaters until Thursday and even the better part of today, all listings seem to have disappeared from theatrical websites. Consequently, the movie’s tickets are unavailable on popular Indian booking sites BookMyShow and PayTM.

For some people, the experience was even crueler. After booking the tickets, fans reached the venue only to find out the screening had been canceled. Fans who were waiting to see the movie are disappointed at both the cancellation and the lack of answers from Warner Bros. The studio last shared a tweet containing a severely limited listing of the locations at which the movie would release which is majorly in SPI Cinemas, that is situated in South Indian cities. This leaves people in the rest of the country hopeless. They previously tweeted out a statement explaining they were working on increasing screens for the movie but have since been silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, bewildered fans have been venting out on twitter over the confusion. The weekend is already here but there are no screenings in sight. Speculation is running rampant with all sorts of reasons from Censor Board issues to lack of screens due to too many other high-profile Bollywood movies releasing at the same time being cited as the cause behind the issue. The official reason though remains unknown as yet. Check out a few tweets from fans on this matter.

It would be severely disappointing if the movie’s release has been canceled or delayed. However, at this rate I would rather have the release delayed than canceled outright; it would be a huge loss to miss out on a spectacle like Ready Player One or being unable to see it on an IMAX screen. We’ll be following this story and let you know as and when any new info becomes available.

