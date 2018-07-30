On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday on July 29, his best friend Kamli aka Paresh Ghelani took to his Instagram account to share photos from his birthday bash and extended his heartfelt wishes. In the post, Paresh wrote that he has seen Sanjay at his best and his worst and added that he is one of the most amazing people who have taught him to live his life to the fullest.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt ringed in his 59th birthday on July 29 with a huge bash in Mumbai, celebrating his big day with close friends and family. As thousands of wishes poured in on social media for the Khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Paresh Ghelani, who featured in the biopic of the actor as Kamli, extended his heartfelt wishes for the actor on social media. Sharing a series of photos from the birthday bash, Paresh wrote that he has seen him at his best and his worst.

Wishing him many more years of a rocking journey, Paresh stated that he is one of the most amazing people who have taught him to live life to its fullest. In the photos shared by him, Sanjay can be seen cutting the cake with his children and Manyata, in another photo the duo can be seen posing for a photo along with R Madhavan while in a subsequent photo he can be seen along with Sanjay Dutt’s family.

On his special day, Kajol’s sister and Tanishaa Mukerji shared a photo on social media to extend her best wishes for the actor. Calling him legendary, the diva thanked him for his warmth and love. With this, R Madhavan extended his heartiest wishes to the actor and wished him an extraordinary year ahead.

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt’s latest release Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 co-starring Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and bankrolled by Rahul Mittra, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has failed to impress the audience or shine at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More