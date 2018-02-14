Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans's perennial relationship is setting couple goals, the two lovebirds have been married for decades. The couple recently commemorated their 26th wedding anniversary with a private celebration, which was far away from the hustle-bustle of Bollywood. While the actor faces innumerable allegations of being linked up with other female actors, nothing seems to have affected his relationship with his wife Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan, the outstanding actor who will always be remembered for his excellent and amorous movies such as, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se, Veer-Zaara, Mohabbatein and much more is often considered as one of the most romantic heroes in Hindi Cinema. Apart from his professional life, the actor also remains an ideal husband, Shah Rukh Khan’s relationship with his wife, Gauri Khan has been one of the ideal relationships one has witnessed in the Bollywood. The couple recently commemorated their 26th marriage anniversary.

While the actor faces innumerable allegations of indulging with other female actors, nothing seems to have affected his relationship with his wife Gauri. Going to the backdrop of their perennial relationship, the two started dating way before deciding to take the big step from lovebirds to partners for life. In an industry where relationships are quite temporary, even in lives due to uncertainties, their relationship is setting new records in the film industry. The actor who is known to be an on-screen lover, his love life and successful marriage is not less than the beautiful story in itself.

According to local reports, the duo met for the first time at a common friend’s party in 1984, when Shah Rukh was 18 years old. He saw Gauri dancing with another boy, perhaps due to his shy temperament did not ask her for a dance. As time went by, the two acquainted well and fell for each other. Gauri belonged to a family of Hindu Brahmins. Her father was a pure vegetarian and even had a temple within the house. And, Shah Rukh was a Muslim. After all the woes and endurance the couple finally got married on October 25, 1991. It was a Hindu marriage ceremony. The couple is setting relationship goals with persistence and poignancy for Bollywood as well as for non-actors’ industry.