Omar Lulu, director of Oru Adaar Love, expressed delight and showed gratitude towards people for their support after the Supreme Court stayed any criminal proceedings against actress Priya Prakash Varrier and other makers of the movie. Earlier, objecting to certain lyrics of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie, a formal complaint was filed in Telangana.

After the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of Oru Adaar Love on Wednesday, the director of the movie, Omar Lulu, expressed his delight at the apex court’s judgment and showed his gratitude towards people for their support. The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra ordered the concerned states to halt any existing criminal proceedings against the actress, the director and the producer of the upcoming Malayalam film till the next hearing.

The Supreme Court bench, which also included Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, further restrained the states from filing or registering any more FIRs against Priya Varrier and Omar Lulu. Speaking to media post the court hearing, Omar Lulu said, “Our whole crew was tensed with so many cases being filed on us. We are really happy with the order of the Supreme Court. We are thankful to all the people who supported us and our film.”

Earlier, Priya Prakash Varrier, a B Com student from Kerala’s Thrissur district, moved the apex court after an FIR was lodged against her. She moved court seeking quashing of the FIR and a stay on criminal proceedings against her. After the initial FIR, a string of complaints was filed by several states against the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love, which prompted the makers and the actress to move the Supreme Court.

Objecting to certain lyrics of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, a formal complaint was filed in Telangana citing that the song is offensive and it hurts the sentiments of a particular community. There were voices demanding the removal of the song from social media platforms and a ban on the movie.

