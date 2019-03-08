In the past few months veteran actor's wife Neetu Kapoor has been sharing pictures of the actor either on Instagram or some other social media profile. The pictures left many wondering on his health and whereabouts as Kapoor could be seen with grey hair in the pictures

Reason behind the grey hair of Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor who is the warhorse of the Indian cinema has been avoiding limelight for quite sometime. Kapoor’s only appearance could be seen on social media. In the past few months veteran actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has been sharing pictures of the actor either on Instagram or some other social media profile. The pictures left many wondering on his health and whereabouts as Kapoor could be seen with grey hair in the pictures.

The secret behind the buzz cut grey haired look has been revealed by Bollywood actor’s loving wife. Neetu Kapoor shared Rishi Kapoor’s new look on Instagram and it was captioned as ‘Kapoor Saab’s hair all buzzed’. Neetu Kapoor in a further health update of Rishi Kapoor wrote ‘Josh is great’. When it comes to the new haircut, Neetu straightaway mentioned ‘Love this look’.

After seeing Rishi Kapoor’s grey hair, fans as well as celebrities were wondering on the mystery behind acotr’s grey hair. The first to comment on the hair cut glimpse were Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

The fans are still mulling over actor’s wife Instagram post which suggests that the actor is returning to Mumbai soon. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor will not be coming back to Mumbai anytime soon.

