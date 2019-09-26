Finally, the reason behind the separation of actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik has been revealed by a very close source to them. According to the source, the reason for separation is Imran's failure as an actor. Read more below.

Is Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s marriage shattered now? Well, it was reported that the increasing differences between the couple resulted in their separation. Imran and Avantika were living apart since a long time and the latter left the actor’s house with daughter Imara. After then only, the couple has been avoiding the media interactions and the burning questions. After all, what is the cause of the lovely couple’s separation?

But following the matter, Imran’s mother-in-law, Vandana Malik had stepped forward to counter all the rumors and stated all of them as fake. But as per the recent reports, a source very close to the couple has claimed that the reason behind the couple’s separation is Imran’s no work. Yes, the actor has done no work after his last film Katti Batti flopped on the box office. It’s been four years that the actor is at home without even a piece of work. That’s really shameful as an actor and shows that the person is unsuccessful in his profession.

Growing challenges in their life even for survival was becoming tough and they were not left with any source for survival. Imran tried his hand on direction also for few months with Dharma 2.0 but that also didn’t work for him and the actor has had no project in hand. Sitting idol at home was making him childish who fights for even smaller things. This was making Imran and Avantika’s relationship even worse day by day. When their home started turning into a platform for regular debates and fights, Avantika realized it soon that it could somewhere affect their daughter Imara and that environment is not good for her. When she started borrowing the money from her parents, she thought it’s time to leave.

The couple has not filed for divorce yet but it is confirmed that both of them are living separately. We hope that both of them realize their love and come back close again at least for the sake of their daughter.

