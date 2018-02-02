Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh,who has given a modern touch to songs like " Dil Chori " and "Chote chote peg maar", says," while remaking a song the new inputs should not come out of the blue". It should match with the song, it should seem like the new song with old feel and recreation should be done properly so that we do not get cursed by the original artists.

Singh said in a statement to IANS. The rapper, who has given hits like “Sunny sunny”, “Blue eyes” and “Brown rang”, says the Hindi film industry now has a lot of great artists.”Everyone is doing good work. In fact all the new people who have come are very crazy and we are getting to hear good music and lyrics,” added the “Angrezi beat” rapper, who has a huge fan following.On the collaboration with Hansraj Hans’s song “Dil chori” for “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, he said: “I have heard his songs since childhood. ‘Dil chori’ was a crazy song.

“The idea generally came into my head that which old Punjabi song, which was a hit pan-India before could be remade… Talking about other songs we made ‘Tote tote hogaya’ into ‘Chote chote peg maar’. This song is sung by Hansraj’s son Navraj Hans.” What else is in Singh’s kitty?”I have made over two dozens of songs and I am making more. A lot is about to come. Will try to give you all songs back to back which will be a mix of dance, love and R&B songs,” he said.