Red hot! Sara Ali Khan is raising temperatures with these pictures from her photo shoot

Sara Ali Khan hot and sexy photos: Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan daughter of Saif Ali Khan made her acting debut this year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The next-gen actor Sara might be one movie old but in a short span of time has become a social media sensation with 2.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Currently, the diva is promoting her upcoming flick Simmba helmed by Action director Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh. The movie is already making a buzz as it will mark as the first movie of Ranveer Singh after his marriage to Deepika Padukone. The movie Simmba is set to release next week on the occasion of Christmas on December 23, 2018. Recently on December 15, 2018, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a picture from her latest photoshoot, where she is donning a red dress with a deep neckline which is accentuating her curves. She has complemented her style with red drop earrings, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick and oh boy! we have to say Sara looks hot as ever. The picture in a short span of time has garnered 900k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at the picture here:

