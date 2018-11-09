The television actor who was stuck with her household image for a long time has now become the new trendsetter. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is one of the most adored celebrities from the television world who enjoys a massive fan following from the audience. Not just her splendid acting skills but also her charming beauty makes fans go gaga.

The gorgeous television diva blends herself with every style be it western or ethnic, she rocks it all. This time too, Divyanka Tripathi has swayed her fans with her latest photo. Wrapped in a beautiful red outfit, Divyanka Tripathi is looking no less than a queen. The actor took to her official Instagram account to post this photo and it has already garnered a huge number of likes. Dazzling in a glittery red gown, Divyanka has proved that no one can carry it like her. We love the way she has carried herself in this attire including her sindoor and red bindi. Striking a gracious pose, Ishita’s smile is enough to leave you breathless.

This is not the first time Divyanka has flaunted her love for red. We have witnessed many more gorgeous looks of her carrying the same colour with utmost elegance. Be it a western dress or a saree, she looks ethereal in all of them. Now that we know there are tons of red outfits in the fashion wardrobe of Divyanka, it is quite clear that she loves the colour too much. Here are some more photos of her in red, choose your favourite on your own.

Divyanka Tripathi captioned the photo calling herself red hot which is undoubtedly true and we absolutely agree to it. Divyanka will soon be seen in a web series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal which will soon be streaming on ALT Balaji.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More