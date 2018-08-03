Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has stolen millions of hearts with her sizzling and breathtaking performance in the revised version of iconic song Dilbar in John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. The video has garnered more than 10 million views on video-sharing site YouTube and the numbers are just increasing each day. The song has become one of the sexiest tracks of this year and Nora's sizzling moves have made the song even more tempting.

After creating magic on the silver screen, Nora has taken social media by storm after a picture of her surfaced on social media. Dressed in a stunning red body-hugging dress, Nora looks like a million bucks in the photo as she poses for the camera.

#norafatehi snapped @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 3, 2018 at 2:55am PDT

Her smile in the picture is to die for! Complementing her look is a pair of white sneakers and it is amazing how she has kept her look simple yet so sexy.

Nora is not only one of the best dancers but has also become a social media sensation all thanks to the amazing photos she keeps posting on her social media accounts. Her sexy belly dance on Dilbar, which is a recreated version of Sushmita Sen’s iconic song Dilbar from Sirf Tum had created magic on the big screen and now her latest photo has been breaking the Internet.

Nora has featured in many songs for several Bollywood films such as Mr.X, Temper, among many others. She becomes very popular after she participated in the ninth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. According to latest media reports, Nora has signed a film opposite Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. Nora has a huge fan following and is a terrific dancer. Check out her amazing dance performances on these hit songs.

