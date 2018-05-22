As Veere Di Wedding heads towards the theatres in less than 10 days, the real-reel life veeras Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are setting friendship goals with an aww-worthy photo. Defying the notion that actresses cannot be friends, Rhea Kapoor shared a photo from Sonam's wedding in which two divas can be seen cutely embracing each other. Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1st, 2018.

The tinsel town has been time and again abuzz with speculations of catfights and have been pitted against each other. But, it seems like the new generation veeras of Bollywood are all set to smash the notion that actresses cannot be friends. With less than 10 days left for the theatrical release of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding, Sonam’s sister and Film producer Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Monday to set major friendship goals.

Clicked on Sonam’s big day, the diva can be seen cutely embracing her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who can be seen all smiles for the adorable photo. “And they say actresses can’t be friends. Couldn’t help myself. Real and reel bride. Happy girls, strong independent, crazy talented and also just crazy. It’s been a two year long journey and now it’s all just ten days away. #sentimentalproducer#sentimentalsister also just mental,” she captioned. Kareena attended Sonam’s wedding with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan.

Earlier this week, Sonam refuted the speculations of any catfight with Kareena and told Mid-Day, “There’s no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo, me, Rhea and Lolo have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other’s yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years.” She further added, “Such gossip doesn’t bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third-generation of actors and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We have made a kick-ass movie and proved that women can work with each other and get along. We had a blast.”

