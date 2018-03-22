Regina Cassandra was born in Chennai. Regina Cassandra was born in Chennai. She started her acting career from a very young age. She was made her on-screen debut with Tamil Movie Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005). She also did anchoring on a kid show named “Splash”. Before entering into acting, she had already made her name into the TV commercials. After that, the sexy and bold actress showed up in several short movies. Aged 16, she shot for her first film, Kanda Naal Mudhal.
The hot actress popular for her romantic roles in the movies has also acted in many non-romantic movies. The beautiful actress has also completed filming a horror movie and is currently filming her next movie “ Silukkuvarupatti Singam”. Regina Cassandra had received SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut Actress. The actress is not only good at acting but her hold and bold pictures on the social media had made her one of the hottest South Indian Actress.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Regina Cassandra:
Regina Cassandra looks stunningly hot in the saree
Regina Cassandra giving intensive expressions will blow your mind
Hot Regina Cassandra teasing in her night wear
Beautiful Regina Cassandra looks incredibly gorgeous
Regina Cassandra giving flying kiss will make you day dream for her
Fashionista Regina Cassandra styling the peach shirt dress with a sun glass
Sexy Regina Cassandra enchanting in her floral dress
Regina Cassandra seductive avatar will leave you stunned
Beauty comes with that million dollar smile, Regina Cassandra captivating smile
Regina Cassandra turning into a sexy diva by styling the Desi Saree to a swag
#Repost @indpat with @repostapp. ・・・ @reginaacassandra turned heads sporting a shattered glass print @kanikagoyallabel gown at the star studded TSR National Awards 2015. Absolutely loved styling this look on her. Minimal with so much elegance on the red carpet… learn it from her!💗 and I LOVE THE GOWN @goyalkanika thank you for everything.
Nothing better than the perfect Indian outfit. Promotions for #shourya goin in full swing..Thank u @jayanthireddylabel. Accessories: @kiara.jewelry Styled by my sexy lil @indpat Make up: Bobby Hair: @chinnamarella #jayantireddy #jayantireddylabel #theperfectindianoutfit #indianme #shourya #theindiangirl #loveindia
I must tell u guys how these pics are taken.. it's a task ok 🙈 I'm told " Regina we need pics in this outfit" so we go searching for a place with perfect lightin ( my hotels gym in this case) and you're not always lucky when it comes to the lighthin… then I stand and pose like I'm doin a photo shoot.. click close to 50/60 pics and pick the best.. – ok it doesn't sound like a task.. it isn't also.. I'm just a fuss pot😛🤷🏻♀️💁🏻👀🐣🌝 but it's definitely easier when I have such a lovely team! Thanks guys! ❤️ #Repost @anupellakuru (@get_repost) ・・・ Here you gooooo !! #Repost @djpixels (@get_repost) ・・・ The Glamorous @reginaacassandraa in @ampmfashions Styled by @anupellakuru Ear Rings @s.j.nikkita Photography @djpixels For #nakshatram Audio launch #djpixels #reginacassendra #anupellakuru #stylediaries
#SaravananIrukkaBayammaen Repost from @shivani.vanka @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost @reginaacassandraa in outfit by @storeanonym for the promotion of her upcoming movie in Chennai Hair: @chinnamarella Makeup: @bobbykasara #styledbyme #styling #reginacassandra #actress #movie #promotion #Chennai #handloom #summerlook #styledbyshivani
Love #nofuss looks 😊 styled by my awesome pixie @indpat hair by :@chinnamarella make up by :@Ramkrishna @afashionistasdiaries with @repostapp. ・・・ @reginaacassandra Jumpsuit – @stylebyand Styled by – @indpat #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #reginacassandra
#Repost @indpat with @repostapp. ・・・ Regina had a busy day attending numerous #SubramanyamForSalePromos at Red FM, #AskRegina for Twitter/Facebook fans, carrying her survival kit @toryburch tote, @sesame_thestylestudio cape jacket & culottes, @koovsfashion crop top, @prada sunglasses, @aldo_shoes, @forever21 necklace and bracelet. One word for her, classy! #ReginaCassandra #Chic #Nudes #DayLook #StyledByIndrakshi
About last night… #GGSR – What a night it turned out to be! ❤️ #Repost @shivani.vanka ・・・ @reginaacassandraa looks stunning in the @anushreereddydesign and accessories by @mirabyradhikajain for her upcoming movie #GeminiGaneshanumSuruliRaajanum audio launch.. #styledbyme #reginacassandra #actress #stylediaries
