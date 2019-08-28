Tamil actress Regina Cassandra has been breaking the Internet with her latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy blue jumpsuit, have a look!

Tamil actress Regina Cassandra is also a popular model and dancer and a social media star. Her sexy and sizzling pictures and videos take the Internet by storm as the diva’s Instagram account in flooded with her hot and sexy pictures. Regina Cassandra is best known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and has worked with all the big stars from the south film industry.

Regina Cassandra has more than 1.4 million followers on her official Instagram account and her latest photo in which the Tamil stunner in dressed in a sexy blue jumpsuit has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Regina Cassandra flaunting her sexy and toned body and her seductive expressions are to die for!

Regina Cassandra is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the Tamil movie industry and is known for working in movies like Subramanyam for Sale, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Ra Ra… Krishnayya, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Shiva Manasulo Shruti, Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum, Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen, Shiva Manasulo Shruti, Routine Love Story, among many others.

She made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which she played the love interest of Sonam Kapoor who is a lesbian. Regina Cassandra will be next seen in Tamil movies like Party, Nenjam Marappathillai, Kallapart and Kasada Thapara.

She is also an amazing dancer and her sexy dance videos go viral on social media in no time and garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The fans of Regina Cassandra keep asking her to star in more and more Bollywood movies and she is a very talented actress and should be seen on-screen more often. Have a look at her song videos:

