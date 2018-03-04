After setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan will be working together in the sequel of the film as well. At a latest media interaction, Jacqueline said if the filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had confirmed then she will be working with Salman Khan in Kick 2. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that it is too early to talk about it but at present she is part of the script he is writing.

It’s time to rejoice as the leading pair of the super-hit film Kick- Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are coming back on-screen to mesmerise their fans with their sizzling chemistry. Amid the speculations on whether the diva will be a part of the film or not, Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier clarified to a leading daily, “At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, ‘Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!’ He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film. Once I finish penning the script, I’ll be completely sure. But at present, she’s there in what I’m writing. But it’s too early to talk about it.”

Commenting on the same, Jacqueline has now responded, “Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed, then yes, I will be working with Salman in Kick 2.” Jacqueline was interacting with the media at Super Fight League (SFL) as the brand ambassador of Goa Pirates team. When asked to comment on whether she thinks SFL will help mixed Martial arts grow, she said, “I think it’s amazing. Honestly, I was not someone who was into MMA or boxing. I did a film called ‘Brothers’ with Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, and they did some amazing action in the film. That’s when I got interested in it.”

She further added, “Also, for my physical training, I try to include boxing and kick-boxing because I realised that it’s such a great sport. It’s gender friendly like girls or boys and men or women can take it up. So yeah, it stands for equality.” When Jacqueline was asked to respond to the online hate that she received for smiling at Sridevi’s condolence meet, she said, “I would like to term it as baseless. It’s something that you don’t dwell on. You just move on in life.”

