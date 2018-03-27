Rejoice as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Padmaavat starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film not just attracted wide appreciation for the spectacular performances but also emerged as the first film of 2018 to enter into the Rs 300 crore club.

Get ready to experience the grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat once again as the blockbuster film starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat not just managed to impress the audiences and film critics alike but also went on break several records at the box office emerging as the first film of 2018 to enter into the Rs 300 crore club. The official Twitter handle of the streaming giant shared the good news with a small video clip featuring Rani Padmavati aka Deepika Padukone.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director Content of Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “Our promise to offer the latest, exclusive and the most awaited content to our customers is truly exemplified with bringing Padmaavat to Prime Video, exclusively for our customers. Padmaavat has been one of the biggest releases of the year and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand vision came to life through stellar on-screen performances by some of the best talent in Bollywood. We are proud and excited to associate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom18 Motion Pictures for the worldwide digital premiere of Padmaavat exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.”

Padmaavat had been surrounded by a myriad of controversies ever since its inception. Many right-wing groups were protesting against the release of the film on the grounds that it distorts historical facts. Months after facing opposition, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, clarified that the film was based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as was being alleged.

