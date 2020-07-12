Veteran actor Rekha's bungalow Sea Springs located in Mumbai's Bandra area has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as her security guard has tested positive for coronavirus.

After actor Aamir Khan, director Karan Johar, veteran actor Rekha’s security guard has tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the 65-year-old actor’s bungalow ‘Sea Springs’.

Located in Mumbai’s Bandra area, the ‘Umrao Jaan’ actor’s bungalow falls under BMC’s M west ward. BMC has also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

As per a local resident, the security guard got infected from COVID-19 last week, after which the board, stating the bungalow as a containment zone, was installed.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Covid-19 positive: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor wish speedy recovery

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

Earlier on Saturday night, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Big B is known to be in a “stable” condition with “mild symptoms”.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra has so far has recorded 2,46,600 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 99,499 are active cases, 1,36,985 have been cured/migrated. A total of 10,116 have died in the state after contracting the virus.

Also Read: Abhay Deol calls nepotism the ‘tip of the iceberg’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App