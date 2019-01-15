The Bollywood stars gathered on Monday, January 15, 2019 at Marathi Gaurav event. Rekha, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Urmila Mantodkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar graced the event. From the same event, a video is going viral on social media where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha can be seen hugging and kissing each other.

On the occasion of Kaif Azmi’s 100th birth anniversary on Monday 14 January, 2019, the who’s and who of Bollywood gathered to pay the tribute. From Urmila Matondkar, Rekha to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, all the Bollywood stars made sure to grace the grand party. A video is surfacing from the same event where Rekhaji and Aishwarya Rai can be seen hugging and kissing each other. Fans simply can’t stop gushing over the lovely video where the two actors can be seen indulging while laughing in a candid conversation.

The video is an endearing one as they both strike a pose for the camera lenses. Coincidentally, the two actors twinned in white and many fans in the comment section even stated that the two almost look like mother-daughter duo.

A similar video is surfacing on the social media where Rekhaji can be seen hugging and kissing with Urmila Matondkar. Kangana Ranaut also attended Marathi Gaurav event in which she wore a black saree which was gifted by Rekhiji. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared other videos also. Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar also arrived at the event. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently in headlines for their rumoured relationship.

