Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who will be seen together in controversial film Padmaavat, were captured holding hands at the film's screening on Tuesday, The duo arrived holding hands and smiling for the cameras. The actors, rumoured to be dating and possibly even engaged, matched each other in white.

Bollyoowd diva Deepika Padukone and heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who are busy gearing up for their upcoming periodic drama Padmaavat, where captured holding each other’s hands during the special screening of their upcoming film Padmaavat on Tuesday. Besides the two love birds, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput were also captured during the screening of the film. Both Ranveer and Deepika looked stunning as the alleged couple walked hand-in-hand as they were walking. It is speculated that the rumored couple got engaged to each other lately but however, the duo has stated that it’s not true.

Deepika Padukone, who plays Queen Padmini of Chittor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama titled Padmaavat, wore a white suit by Anamika Khanna accessorised with a dazzling pair of earrings while Ranveer Singh showed up in a simple and subtle white kurta pyjama set by Herringbone & Sui. The controversial film Padmaavat was earlier titled Padmavati but was later changed after many right-wing groups and Rajput outfit Karni Sena protested against the release of the film stating that the makers have distorted facts which would hurt the sentiments of many communities.

Deepika and Ranveer’s co-star Shahid Kapoor, who is playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, was also present at the screening with his wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur was spotted with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika’s onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25 nationwide. Deepika Padukone on Tuesday was photographed outside Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, two days before the release of her much-awaited film Padmaavat.